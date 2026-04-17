Amravati Sexual Exploitation Case: Main Accused Mohammad Ayaz Seen Celebrating Birthday With Grand Fireworks, Police Presence Raises Questions - VIDEO

Mumbai, April 17: A video that has surfaced on social media shows Mohammad Ayaz alias Tanveer, the main accused in the Amravati Paratwada case, at the centre of a birthday celebration, with visuals quickly going viral and drawing widespread attention.

In the footage shared on X by 'NextMinute News' shows the accused is seen surrounded by a crowd, with fireworks lighting up the scene and multiple cakes arranged for the occasion. People are seen feeding him cake, hugging him, and congratulating him as the celebration unfolds in a rather festive atmosphere.

Amravati, Maharashtra: A major controversy has erupted in Paratwada after a video surfaced showing police personnel celebrating the birthday of the main accused in a shocking case of sexual exploitation and viral obscene video of a young woman.The incident has created a huge… pic.twitter.com/9VfrTMZeNd — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 17, 2026

What has sparked serious concern is the alleged presence of police personnel at the scene, seen standing close to the accused and interacting with him during the celebration. Their presence in such a setting has raised questions about the nature of their conduct and the message it sends in a case of this magnitude.

Details Of The Amravati Paratwada Case:

Mohammad Ayaz, also known as Tanveer, has emerged as the prime accused in a disturbing case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of at least 180 minor girls in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. His arrest has triggered widespread outrage and a multi-agency probe into what officials suspect could be a larger network.

Ayaz is accused of luring minor girls through a so-called 'love trap,' befriending them via social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat before allegedly exploiting them. He would take victims to cities like Mumbai and Pune, where he filmed obscene videos.

According to an NDTV report quoting police sources, over 350 such videos were recorded, many of which were allegedly used to blackmail the victims. Some girls were reportedly coerced into prostitution, while certain videos were circulated online, raising concerns about digital exploitation and wider distribution networks.

The case gained momentum after Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde flagged the issue in a memorandum to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishal Anand, alleging systematic targeting of minors. Bonde also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), warning of protests if swift action was not taken.

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