Amravati Hospital Fire: Health Department Orders Detailed Probe After Three Newborn Deaths | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Health Department and district administration have taken serious note of the fire that broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Amravati District Women’s Hospital in the early hours of August 24, claiming the lives of three newborn babies. Authorities have assured a detailed investigation into the incident and strict action against those found responsible.

Minister Meghna Bordikar visits hospital after tragedy

Maharashtra Minister Meghna Bordikar and MLA Pratap Adsad visited the District Women’s Hospital on Thursday and inspected the site of the tragedy. Addressing a press conference, they said the incident would be thoroughly investigated and action would be taken against those responsible as per the law.

Senior health officials, including Dr Sushil Wakchaure, Deputy Director of Health Services, Akola Circle, District Civil Surgeon Dr Vinod Pawar, District Health Officer Dr Pravin Parise and Additional District Health Officer Dr Harshal Kshirsagar, also inspected the hospital and reviewed the situation.

Newborns shifted to private hospitals monitored

Following the incident, officials visited four private hospitals—Murke, Hope, Parijat and PDMMC—where 36 newborns had been admitted for treatment. They reviewed the health condition of the infants with doctors and interacted with their parents.

A meeting of senior officials was subsequently held at the Government Rest House to review the treatment arrangements, safety measures and current condition of the newborns, besides discussing further steps. Officials also met the committee constituted to investigate the fire and provided necessary guidance regarding the probe.

The Health Department and district administration have reiterated that the investigation will be completed to establish the facts and fix responsibility. At the same time, ensuring proper treatment and the safety of newborn babies has been accorded the highest priority.

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