Amravati: High Drama Unfolds As MLA Bachhu Kadu Protests Police Action, Alleges Bias In Rally Permissions

Independent MLA Bachhu Kadu | ANI

Mumbai: Amravati Loksabha constituency is always a talking point in Maharashtra over several issues. After strong criticism of Uddhav Thacekray and Sharad Pawar on PM Modi on Monday. High Voltage drama happened in Sciencescore ground of Amravati on tuesday.

Bachhu Kadu, MLA of Prahar Janshakti Party, strongly agitated on the ground when Amravati Police cancelled permission given to his party to conduct rally on the ground and allowed BJP to hold rally of Amit Shah on the same ground.

According to Kadu, BJP had booked scinecescore ground on April 21 and April 22 for the rally of candidate Navnit Rana and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP)had booked the ground for April 23 and April 24 to conduct rally for their candidate Dinesh Bub. PJP claimed that the fee for the ground was paid and receipt was also received by the party.

Kadu along with his hundred workers reached the ground where preparations were being done on the ground and agitated. Kadu asked " If we paid the money and received permission then how can the police cancel the permission and allow BJP to hold a rally?" Police tried to stop him but Kadu agitated and asked the police for a reason to cancel the permission. "Has the Home Minister told you to break the rules? asked Kadu to the Police."

Moreover, PJP workers held the legs of police and asked to reinstate the permission in Gandhigiri style. Kadu alleged that the Police have the right to keep law and order but here they have broken the law and order. Police should tie flags of BJP on their cars. because police are listening to BJP only and follow their instruction. Police are acting like BJP workers alleged Kadu.

Kadu also tore down the permission letter of the Police in front of them. " You are citing the security reason of Amit Shah. you have no right to say on law and order. You have given permission to us then how can Amit Shah hold the rally on our permission?" Kadu asked.

When Media person asked him if he registered a complaint before election commision Kadu said "there is no point in registering a complaint. nothing will happen."Further, he alleged Police wanted that I should create ruckus so they could arrest me."

Kadu warned that he will again come tomorrow at ground along with lakhs of his supporters. There are four strong candidates are in Amravati Navneet Rana from BJP, Balwant Wankhade from Congress, Dinesh Bub, Prahar Janshakti Party and Anand Raj Ambedkar.