 Amravati: 5 Killed, Over 10 Injured After Truck Plunges Into 50-Foot Gorge In Dharani Ghat
At least five people were killed and 10 to 12 injured after a pickup vehicle plunged into a 50-foot gorge in Dharani taluka of Amravati district on Sunday evening. The victims were returning from a weekly market when the driver allegedly lost control on a ghat stretch. Some injured are critical, and police have launched a probe.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Amravati: 5 Killed, Over 10 Injured After Truck Plunges Into 50-Foot Gorge In Dharani Ghat | Representational Image

Amravati: In a tragic accident in the Melghat region of Amravati district, at least five persons were killed and 10 to 12 others sustained serious injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying passengers plunged into a 50-foot-deep gorge in Dharani taluka on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the Dhamnanala area near the ‘Ghodadev Baba’ temple on the Ranigaon–Shivajiri ghat stretch. According to a report by News18 Marathi, around 15 to 20 residents of Kanjoli village had travelled to the weekly market at Dedtalai in Madhya Pradesh earlier in the day. They were returning home via Ranigaon, Susarda, Shivajiri and Nardu when the accident took place at around 6 pm.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while navigating the ghat section, as reported by News18 Marathi. The pickup reportedly skidded and veered off the road before falling into the deep gorge. The impact was severe due to the depth of the gorge and the number of passengers crammed into the vehicle.

Five residents of Kanjoli village died on the spot. Local villagers, who heard the crash, rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts even before emergency services arrived. Ambulances were immediately called, and the injured were shifted to Dharani Upazila Hospital for treatment. Authorities said some of the injured are in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise.

Preliminary discussions among locals point to the poor condition of the Ranigaon–Susarda–Shivajiri road. Residents alleged that large potholes along the ghat stretch may have contributed to the driver losing control. The route has reportedly witnessed frequent accidents, and the latest tragedy has reignited demands for urgent repairs and improved road safety measures.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and to formally identify the deceased. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire Melghat region.

