AMMKS Demands SIT Probe Into Grant Road Cluster Redevelopment, Alleges Financial Irregularities | AI

Mumbai: The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Grant Road Cluster Redevelopment Project, alleging financial irregularities and claiming that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) land at the historic Lokmanya Tilak Market is being used to benefit private developers through an improper approval process.

Representation to CM

Addressing a press conference, AMMKS president Devendra Damodar Tandel said the organisation had submitted a representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an independent inquiry into the project. The committee has also called for the immediate suspension of the Annex II approval granted for the redevelopment.

According to the AMMKS, the market, established in 1950, has sustained the livelihoods of hundreds of Koli fisherwomen engaged in the traditional fish trade for decades. The organisation alleged that the proposed cluster redevelopment threatens their long-standing source of income.

Alleged Procedural Lapses

The committee further claimed that documents obtained under the Right to Information Act show the BMC's Legal Department had advised that further action should only be taken after the execution of a registered Joint Venture (JV) agreement with the developers and compliance with prescribed legal conditions. However, it alleged that despite the absence of documentary proof of such compliance, and with another private company submitting only an undertaking to execute the JV agreement at a later stage, the BMC Market Department proceeded to grant Annex II approval.

Questioning whether the Legal Department's opinion had been ignored, the committee alleged possible administrative collusion and financial irregularities. It has urged the SIT to examine the financial relationship between the two companies and determine whether valuable municipal assets were being used to advance private commercial interests.

Community's Stand

Alka Sasane, Assistant Commissioner, did not respond after promising to get back with comment. Joint Commissioner - incharge of market department, Sanjog Kabre did not respond to calls and voice messages asking for the BMC's response to the allegations by the fishermen's union.

"The Koli community is not opposed to development. However, we strongly oppose any development that comes at the cost of the traditional livelihood of indigenous fishing communities or is tainted by allegations of corruption and procedural irregularities," Tandel said.

The AMMKS warned that unless an independent inquiry is ordered and accountability fixed, it would intensify democratic protests across Maharashtra. Tandel also announced plans for a protest march by Koli fisherwomen, market traders and community members, adding that the committee would pursue legal remedies, including approaching the courts to challenge the Annex II approval and seek a stay on the project until due legal process is followed.

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