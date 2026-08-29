Amit Shah Arrives In Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Welcomes Union Minister By Tying Rakhi At Airport | X / @SunetraA_Pawar

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar tied a rakhi on his hand, marking the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

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Shah was received by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar at the airport.

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"Today, at Mumbai, the country's Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Hon. Shri Amitbhai Shah, was welcomed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. On the occasion of the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, Amitbhai was tied a rakhi this time, and heartfelt wishes for Raksha Bandhan were extended. His guidance and cooperation for national interest and the development of Maharashtra are always inspiring," Pawar wrote on X.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Friday, Amit Shah celebrated the festival in Ahmedabad with children suffering from Type-1 diabetes and recalled efforts of the Modi government to help such children deal with the condition.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families.

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He said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to provide free insulin for life to all such children.

"Today, in Ahmedabad, I celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with the daughters in my parliamentary constituency who are suffering from Type-1 diabetes. Children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, our government is providing free insulin for life to all such children. This visionary initiative, which even many developed countries are still striving to implement, is a testament to the Modi government's commitment to the principles of 'service, empathy, and security'," he added.

His last visit to Mumbai came on August 8, when he inaugurated the new office of the National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation Limited--NUCFDC at Sharda Sadan, Fort.

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