Amid uproar against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, Mumbai AAP chief Preeti Menon dragged, detained by cops

Image credit: @AAPMumbai

Mumbai: While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being produced in court by CBI in the liquor policy case, simultaneously, in Mumbai, AAP chief Preeti Sharma Menon was detained during the party’s protest against Sisodia’s arrest.

In a tweet posted by the state unit of APP, its Mumbai chief Menon and other party workers can be seen dragged and detained by police personnel amid heavy sloganeering.

AAP workers have been protesting in Mumbai’s Churchgate area since Monday morning.

As per reports, police also lathicharged the protesting workers, who were raising slogans.

A tweet posted by ANI news agency, Sisodia can be seen inside the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi amid huge media and police presence.

AAP calls for nationwide protest

Earlier on Monday, AAP staged nationwide protests against Sisodia's arrest.

"The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," AAP's Sandeep Pathak said in a tweet.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

In the process of implementing a new alcohol sale policy in the nation's capital, Manish Sisodia is accused of corruption. The CBI claims that liquor businesses were involved in the creation of the 2021 policy and that a liquor lobby it has called the "South Group" paid payments totalling 100 crore for that involvement.