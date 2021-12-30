Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai bans New Year parties in pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts till January 7

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai police on Thursday imposed section 144 in the city prohibiting all types of new year celebrations and parties both in closed or open spaces. The order which came into force from midnight on Thursday will remain in force till January 7 unless withdrawn earlier.

The order comes a day after Mumbai reported more than 2500 covid-19 cases which is the highest since March this year. The decision has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases and the emergence of its new variant "Omicron", said police.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has already issued a similar order prohibiting New Year celebration, programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space.

According to orders, the Mumbai Police have prohibited all types of New Year celebrations at restaurants, bars, hotels, pubs, clubs and resorts.

In its order Chaitanya S., Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Greater Mumbai, and Executive Magistrate, stated, "I am satisfied that Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened with the Covid-19 pandemic, in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the new Covid19 variant "Omicron".

"With a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety and to curtail the transmission of the Covid19 virus, do hereby prohibit any New Year celebration/programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, banquet halls. bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts. clubs. rooftops etc," the order said.

Trains, buses and private cars may ply as per the current guidelines and norms, the order stated.

Any person contravening the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act Pandemic Act and the Disaster Management Act, the order stated.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition since May 8, and one death, taking its tally to 7,75,808 and toll to 16,375, a civic official said.

The spike in the country's financial capital has got pronounced since December 20, when just 283 cases were reported.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 85 fresh cases of Omicron, the highest single-day tally recorded so far by any state in the country, taking the overall count to 252, as per the state health department.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 05:12 PM IST