COVID-19 in Mumbai: Mask fine collection goes up, Zone 4 leads in violations

Until December 28, the BMC has collected over Rs 83 crore as fine from people for not wearing masks in public places. The same day last month, the amount collected was Rs 79 crore.

The fine amount is inclusive of the amount collected by the Mumbai Police and the railways. Last month, while the BMC had collected Rs 65,13,27,400, the Mumbai police had collected Rs 13,57,85,400 as fine amount from people who were found without masks in public places; violators on the railway lines, meanwhile, had paid Rs 50,39,200.

Within a month, the BMC collection has increased by more than Rs 2 crore. Its collection as on December 28 was Rs 67,27,85,571.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:39 AM IST