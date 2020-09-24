Amid pandemic, Zorba wellness helps people deal with mental health disorders

The onset of the lockdown brought a lot of anxiety in the people following which most of them contacted the counsellors or wellness centres to overcome their depression, anxiety or post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). One of the wellness centres, Zorba wellness has helped individuals to overcome mental hygiene during this pandemic.

Siddharth Jhaveri, Founder and Cognitive Behavioural Specialists, Zorba Wellness said their primary focus was to bring ease to the mind of a individual and they have specialised medical interventions remain the mainstream of treatment, the healing is better and quicker when complemented with other non-invasive and liberating techniques and therapies, including music and the likes.

“Even to those who did not suffer any clinical illnesses. It was the feeling of being trapped and the small houses added to the woes. Other than our regular programmes and practices we incorporated a lot more outdoor sessions. But above all, it's the personal care and attention, empathy, and love that endears every patient and hastens the healing process—committed to alleviating the pain, suffering, and healing all those who show up at their doorstep, wanting to change the course of their lives founded by former victims of substance abuse,” he said.

They have a qualified team and have the expertise and experience to administer a whole gamut of treatments, therapies, and procedures. “We also have a two- to three-month rehabilitation program that focuses on de-addiction, anxiety, depression, loneliness, and an environment uniquely suited to support your healing,” added Jhaveri.