Amid Diwali celebrations, air quality in Mumbai dips to 'moderate' category

With the onset of winter, the air quality in Mumbai has started deteriorating. Amid Diwali celebrations, the air quality in the city dipped to 'moderate' category on Sunday morning.

According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Air quality index (AQI) for all pollutants on Sunday was 111 (moderate) with PM2.5 levels in the satisfactory category at 54 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) against the safe limit of 60 µg/m3, and AQI for PM10 at 116 (moderate).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.