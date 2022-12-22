Amid concerns of Covid surge, limited vaccine stock available in Palghar district

Image for representational purpose |

Palghar: A surge of Covid-19 infections in China has alerted the authorities here. The spread of Covid is likely to reach the rural parts of the country. An advisory about wearing masks in crowded places was issued recently. In this context, the booster dose of the vaccine is unavailable in sufficient quantities in Palghar District and the people who have taken primary and secondary doses are finding it difficult to get the booster dose.

22 lakh, three thousand people in Palghar District had taken the first dose of vaccination and 22 lakh 77 thousand had taken the second dose. The vaccination drive was at a good pace till August this year.

Poor response for taking booster shots

As the vaccine stock was nearing the expiry date, the district administration, with the help of NGOs, made full use of the vaccine. This resulted in a small amount of vaccine being unutilised. Even after the appeal from the government, there was no good response from the people to take the booster vaccine dose. About three lakh and 24 thousand people have taken booster vaccines in Palghar District.

Administration scrambles to ramp-up vaccination

Against the backdrop of the dominant strain of Covid-19 BF.7, a sub-variant of Omicron, only 14000 doses of Covaxin are available in Palghar District. The district health department has assured that an adequate amount of vaccines will be made available at primary health centres in the district but the stock of Covishield and Corbewax is almost negligible. The stock of Covaxin with the district Health department has its expiry date as December 31. The district administration is trying to ensure that the vaccine is used.

Monthly Vaccines Dosage in 2022:

December 630

November 2973

October 5926

September 36387

August 93239

July 170050

June 62396

May 38682

April 80194

March 136260

February 221491

January 501273