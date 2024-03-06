Ameen Sayani: Autobiography, Road Naming, Radio Lectures Unveiled

Ameen Sayani left an enduring legacy | File Photo

Mumbai: The autobiography of legendary radio host Ameen Sayani, who passed away on February 20, will be released by the end of the year on his birthday, said his family at the condolence meeting. There are also plans to name a road in his memory and start radio lectures educating the younger generation about his works. The death of the broadcaster, renowned for his legendary show Geetmala, has brought an end to the golden era of Indian Radio.

On Tuesday, a condolence meeting was organised by Urdu Markaz at the Press Club of Mumbai. Sayani’s family, friends and admirers joined the meeting to cherish their memories with him and remember his notable works.

Rajil Sayani Announces About Sayani's Autobiography

Rajil Sayani, the late broadcaster’s son, announced that they are working on Sayani’s autobiography, which will be released by the end of this year. “In his last stage, he was working on his autobiography but couldn’t complete it. He has written around 40,000 words and we are working on completing 80,000 words by his upcoming birthday.”

Radio Lectures To Be Conducted For Broadcasting Students

Sayani’s admirers, present at the meeting, expressed a unified idea of having a memorial or annual discussions on his works to carry forward his legacy among the younger generation. Urdu Markaz announced that they will conduct Ameen Sayani radio lectures for broadcasting students to equip them with skills as well as educate them about the legend’s life.

“Ameen bhai was an institution whose works include radio programmes, dialogue-writing for films and creating religious harmony through his radio programme Geetmala. We want the younger generation to get inspiration from his talent,” said Zubair Azmi, Cultural Historian, Urdu Markaz.

Admirers Express Wishes To MLA of Road Named After Sayani

One of the admirers of Sayani also expressed his wish for a road to be named after the late radio personality, which was welcomed by everyone. Urdu Markaz conveyed the idea to Amin Patel, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Mumbadevi, who also joined the meeting. He assured the family of taking the necessary steps once the family chooses any road or chowk to be named in Sayani’s memory.

Retired Journalist Ambarish Mishra Cherishes Memories With Sayani

Author and retired journalist Ambarish Mishra recalled his meetings with Sayani on various occasions. “The entire country would slow down when the introductory tune of Geetmala was being played on the radio. Sayani brought a cultural revolution to India. With his mesmerising voice and language, he became so popular that many people in this country still think that Sayani was the one who invented the radio,” said Mishra.