AMC Felicitates Dr Tushar Palve On Doctors’ Day For Transformative Healthcare Reforms In Maharashtra | File Pic

Mumbai, June 30: The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) felicitated Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent and Vice Dean of Grant Medical College, for taking several transformative initiatives in public healthcare, including pioneering Maharashtra’s first government Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART/IVF) Centre, which made infertility treatment accessible to economically weaker patients. He was honoured during AMC’s Doctors’ Day programme in recognition of his dedicated service to the medical fraternity.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by AMC President Dr Rajendra Nagarkatti, Secretary Dr Alok Modi, and Programme Chairman Dr Gautam Sonawane.

Healthcare Innovations Recognised

Apart from establishing the state’s first government ART/IVF Centre, Dr Palve also set up the first Urogynaecology Department in a government hospital and launched South Mumbai’s first One Stop Crisis Centre for women facing violence. He was part of the team that helped establish the first medical college in South Mumbai and contributed to framing government guidelines for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and IVF services. He also spearheaded the plantation of 7,200 trees at the campus of Cama and Albless Hospital, promoting environmental sustainability in public healthcare institutions.

Academic And Professional Contributions

Dr Palve’s contributions extend beyond administration and patient care. He holds two design patents for surgical equipment and has authored more than 40 research papers published in national and international medical journals.

The AMC noted that the latest honour adds to an impressive list of recognitions received by Dr Palve, including the Young Scientists Award by MOGS, Health Icon Award, Best Gynaecologist Award, Bharat Gaurav Excellence Award, and appreciation awards from the Governor of Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Legislature, the Government of Kerala, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and several professional and social organisations.

Role Model Recognition

Praising his leadership, the association described Dr Palve as a “role model doctor-administrator” whose work has transformed public healthcare through innovation, institution building and patient-centric reforms.

“Dr Palve represents the best of public medical service. From starting IVF services for poor patients to creating new departments and driving policy reforms, his work has directly benefited thousands. Beyond his surgical expertise, his commitment to institution building has strengthened Grant Medical College and Cama Hospital,” AMC said.