Ambernath Youth Rescued After Jumping Into 1,500-Foot Valley At Matheran’s Alexander Point During Trip |

Navi Mumbai: A 21-year-old man from Ambernath reportedly jumped into a deep valley at Alexander Point in Matheran on Friday night while on a sightseeing trip with his friends. A challenging rescue operation launched by the Matheran police with the assistance of the Sahyadri Mitra Emergency Social Organisation continued through the night and was completed at around 3 am on Saturday.

Painter From Ambernath Identified As Sonu Gautam

The youth, identified as Sonu Jalaram Gautam, 21, a resident of Matka Chowk in Ambernath, a painter by profession, had come to Matheran with his friends for sightseeing.

According to the rescuers, Gautam was at Alexander Point watching the scenery when one of them noticed him walking towards the valley while speaking on his mobile phone. Shortly afterwards, his friends realised that he had reportedly jumped from the point. They immediately informed the Matheran police station about the incident.

Rescue Team Begins Operation Amid Harsh Weather

On receiving the information, personnel from the Matheran police station reached Alexander Point and called the rescue team of the Sahyadri Mitra Emergency Social Organisation, Matheran, for assistance.

The rescue team reached the spot at around 7.30 pm on Friday and immediately began the operation. The rescue effort proved extremely challenging due to strong winds, rain and dense fog. The team also had to operate in a valley estimated to be between 1,000 and 1,500 feet deep.

Rescuers Continue Overnight Mission In Dangerous Terrain

With darkness and difficult terrain adding to the challenges, the rescuers proceeded cautiously and in coordination with the police. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the team continued the operation throughout the night and successfully completed it at around 3 am on Saturday.

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Vaibhav Naik, a member of the Sahyadri Mitra Emergency Social Organisation who participated in the rescue, said, “The weather conditions were extremely difficult, with strong winds, rain and dense fog. The depth of the valley and darkness made the operation even more challenging. We proceeded very carefully and worked in coordination with the police and other members of the rescue team. Despite the difficulties, we continued the operation through the night and completed it at around 3 am.”

Police And Volunteers Complete Joint Rescue Effort

The rescue operation was carried out by Sahyadri Mitra Emergency Social Organisation members Vaibhav Naik, Sunil Dhole, Sandeep Koli, Sunil Koli, Akash Kahare, Darshan Bhoir, Chetan Kalambe and Mahesh Kale. Vaibhav Bargaje of the Matheran police station also participated in the operation.

The operation was completed through the coordinated efforts of the rescue team and the Matheran police, who worked through the night despite the adverse weather and challenging geographical conditions.

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