Ambernath Tragedy: Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room; Breakup Angle, Suspicious Booking Put Suicide Or Foul Play Under Probe

Ambernath hotel death case under investigation as police probe breakup and booking angles | File Photo

Ambernath, April 11: A young woman was found dead in a hotel room in Ambernath in a suspected case of suicide, triggering a detailed police investigation amid speculation of foul play. The incident occurred at the well-known S-3 Park Hotel, where the victim was discovered hanging in her room on the third floor.

Victim identified

The deceased has been identified as Simran Patil, an accountant employed with a private firm located in Globe Business Park, Ambernath.

Relationship angle under probe

According to preliminary information, Simran was reportedly in a relationship with her senior colleague for the past two years. However, the relationship had ended nearly two months ago.

On the day of the incident, she allegedly requested a final meeting with him. The two checked into the hotel, following which the man reportedly stepped out for work, assuring her he would return shortly.

Police sources said Simran made multiple phone calls to him during his absence but received no response. Investigators suspect that emotional distress following the breakup may have driven her to take the extreme step.

When the man returned and found the room locked from inside, he alerted hotel staff. Upon gaining entry, Simran was found hanging, prompting immediate intimation to the police.

Mysterious booking raises questions

Meanwhile, the case has taken a puzzling turn after reports emerged that the hotel room was allegedly booked under the name of a local political figure. This development has raised questions about whether there are additional angles to the case that require scrutiny.

Investigation underway

Police officials reached the spot, promptly conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A forensic team has also collected crucial evidence from the scene.

Authorities have stated that it is too early to conclusively term the death as suicide. All angles, including abetment and possible foul play, are being thoroughly investigated, a police officer said.

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Call detail records, hotel booking data, and statements of all concerned individuals are currently being examined. Police have assured that the truth behind the incident will be established soon.

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