Ambernath Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Dies After Snakebite; Family Alleges Hospital Delayed Treatment Seeking Snake’s Photo

Family members protest at Central Hospital after a three-year-old snakebite victim died, alleging delays in emergency treatment | AI Generated Representational Image

Ambernath, June 6: In a heart-wrenching incident that has sparked outrage and raised serious questions over emergency medical response, a three-year-old boy from Ambernath died after allegedly being denied immediate treatment following a venomous snakebite.

The grieving family has accused doctors at Ulhasnagar’s Central Hospital of delaying treatment and insisting on seeing a photograph of the snake before proceeding with medical intervention.

The deceased child, identified as Sultan Shaikh (3), was playing inside his home in the Shiv Mandir-Kailas Colony area of Ambernath when a snake allegedly bit him on the waist.

Family members said the child suddenly began crying uncontrollably, following which they noticed the snake and rushed him to the nearby government-run Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Alleged delay in treatment

According to the child's relatives, doctors failed to initiate emergency treatment immediately upon his arrival and instead sought details about the species of snake involved in the incident.

“The doctors allegedly asked us to show them a photograph of the snake that bit our son. They said treatment could only proceed after identifying the snake. While we were struggling to explain the situation, valuable time was lost,” a family member claimed.

The family alleged that the delay proved fatal and that Sultan’s condition deteriorated rapidly before doctors could effectively intervene. They further claimed that timely administration of anti-snake venom and emergency care could have saved the child’s life.

Following the boy’s death, angry relatives staged a protest inside the hospital premises, accusing the medical staff of negligence and demanding accountability.

Emotional scenes unfolded as family members raised slogans against the hospital administration and sought an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

The incident has triggered widespread concern among local residents, many of whom questioned whether emergency protocols were followed in a case involving a potentially life-threatening snakebite.

Hospital denies allegations

However, hospital authorities have categorically denied the allegations levelled by the family.

Officials from Central Hospital stated that no doctor had demanded a photograph of the snake before beginning treatment. According to the hospital administration, the child was brought to the facility in a critical condition and doctors immediately initiated all necessary medical procedures in an attempt to save his life.

“The patient was already in a severely compromised state when he arrived. Appropriate treatment was started without delay. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, the child could not be revived as the venom had already spread extensively,” a hospital official said.

Doctors also maintained that identification of the snake is not a prerequisite for initiating emergency management in suspected snakebite cases and rejected claims that treatment was withheld pending confirmation of the reptile’s species.

Police investigation underway

With conflicting versions emerging from the bereaved family and hospital authorities, police have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are expected to record statements from family members, attending doctors, and hospital staff to determine whether any lapse occurred during the course of treatment.

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The tragic death of the three-year-old has once again highlighted the critical importance of timely medical intervention in snakebite emergencies, particularly during the monsoon season when such incidents tend to rise across Maharashtra.

Authorities are now expected to review the sequence of events leading to the child’s death as the family continues to seek answers over what they believe was a preventable tragedy.

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