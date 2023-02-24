Ambernath: State government approves ₹ 138.21 crore for makeover of 963 years old Shiva temple

Shiv Mandir, Ambernath | Wikipedia

The Maharashtra government has recently approved a proposal worth ₹ 138.21 crore for the makeover of the 963 years old Shiva temple in Ambernath. The temple premises will be beautified and developed as a great tourist destination spot.

The Kalyan constituency MP Shrikant Shinde did a regular follow-up with the government for the makeover of the temple.The Archeology Department of India had already approved the development works in the area of 100 meters.

Situated on the banks of Waldhuni river in the eastern part of Ambernath, the Shiva temple is 963 years old. A fine specimen of Shilahar architecture, this temple is the only well-preserved temple in the area.

Shrikant Shinde said, "The proposal of ₹ 138.21 crore for the beautification of the Shiva temple premises was sent to the state government for approval. The approval of the urban development department of the state government has paved the way for the beautification of the Shiv Mandir premises."

Giving the details about the beautification Shrikant Shinde informed that, "By determining the central concept of ancient Shiva temple, works will be done on the lines of this ancient sculpture in the locality. The entire beautification work is to be done in black basalt rock. It will have an entrance suitable for the temple, a Nandi in the square in front of the entrance, a parking lot, an exhibition centre, an Ampi theatre, a protective wall, a main road, internal roads, a playground and a toilet. Devotee residence for devotees coming from outside and a Ghat at Waldhuni River."

Shiv Mandir Art Festival from 16 March

The Shiv Mandir Art Festival, which was interrupted for two years due to the Covid-19 will be organized from March 16 this year informed Shrikant Shinde. He said that in four days festival that is from 16th to 19th March one can experience the art of dance, music and sculpture with world famous artists.