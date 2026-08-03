Ambernath Residents Hold Candlelight March Seeking Arrest In Alleged Stray Cat Killing Case |

Ambarnath: Public outrage is mounting over the alleged killing of a stray cat after it was reportedly thrown from the 12th floor of a residential building in Ambernath with animal welfare activists and local residents taking to the streets to demand the immediate arrest of the accused.

Activists Protest Delay in Police Action

A peaceful candlelight march was organised on Sunday evening by animal rights activists who alleged that despite an FIR being registered, no decisive action has been taken against the accused even after more than a week.

The march commenced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and culminated at Hutatma Chowk where participants raised slogans demanding stringent legal action against the accused and stronger enforcement of animal cruelty laws. Holding candles and placards, the protesters called for justice for the deceased animal and urged authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Cat Allegedly Thrown From 12th Floor

The incident took place on July 26 at Royal Flora Phase-2, a residential complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath. According to the complaint a local resident, Raju Salunke allegedly pushed a stray cat from the 12th floor of the building, causing the animal to die on the spot.

Following the incident, animal lovers approached the Shivajinagar Police Station, where a case was registered against the accused. However, activists expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of the investigation, claiming that no concrete action, including the arrest of the accused, has been initiated despite the seriousness of the offence.

Protest Highlights Wider Fight Against Animal Cruelty

Addressing the gathering, several activists said the protest was not merely about one animal but represented a larger fight against cruelty towards voiceless creatures. They stressed that crimes against animals should be treated with the same seriousness as other offences and warned that failure to act swiftly could embolden perpetrators of similar acts in the future.

A large number of residents and animal welfare volunteers participated in the march. Among those present were Snehal, Riya, Nikita, Veena, Vijeta, Suman, Angelina, Aarti, Charlotte, Suvidha, Hina, Manoj Phalke, Dr Raj, Nidhish, Sumesh, Yash, Vivek, Karan and Raj, along with several other local citizens who extended their support to the campaign.

Read Also Kalamboli To Host Tree Plantation Drive, Vriksha Dindi And School Kit Distribution On Tuesday

Appeal for Stronger Action Against Animal Abuse

The demonstrators maintained that society must collectively stand against acts of cruelty towards animals and urged the administration to ensure timely justice. They also appealed to the public to report incidents of animal abuse and support efforts aimed at protecting stray and domestic animals.

When contacted, Senior Police Inspector Pramod Patil of Shivajinagar Police Station said that an FIR has been registered and the legal process is underway.A case has already been registered in this matter. A notice has been issued to the accused in accordance with the legal procedure. The offence carries a punishment of up to seven years imprisonment. As an animal lover myself, I understand the gravity of the incident, and appropriate legal action is being taken Patil said.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media and among animal welfare groups, who continue to demand swift and exemplary action against the accused, saying it would send a strong message that cruelty towards animals will not be tolerated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in