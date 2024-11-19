Ambernath, Maharashtra Election 2024: Bastion Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Battle To Retain Constituency

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

Sena Vs Sena Battle In Ambernath

Ambernath (140) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. It is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies namely, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali, Kalyan Rural and Mumbra-Kalwa. Ambernath has been the bastion of Shiv Sena. In the 2024 assembly elections, Ambernath is one of those constituencies in Maharashtra that are set to witness a fierce Sena vs Sena battle.

The Mahayuti has fielded three-term sitting MLA from Shiv Sena Balaji Kinikar and MVA has fielded Shiv Sena UBT’s Rajesh Wankhede.

Past Poll Stats

Shiv Sena’a Balaji Kinikar is the sitting MLA from Ambernath from 2009. In the 2014 elections, he defeated BJP’s Rajesh Wankhede with a margin of 2,041 votes. In 2019, he defeated Congress’ Rohit Salve with a margin of 29,294 votes. Notably, Rajesh Wankhede in the 2024 polls, is contesting against Kinikar from Sena UBT’s ticket.

Voting in this constituency during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Ambernath assembly constituency is part of the Kayan Lok Sabha constituency, which was formed after delimitation in 2008. Shiv Sena’s Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of CM Eknath Shinde is the three-term MP from Kalyan. He was re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Sena UBT’s Vaishali Darekar-Rane. From Ambernath assembly constituency, Shinde got 93,670 votes and Rane got 58,028 votes.

About Ambernath Seat

Ambernath is a reserved seat and is allotted to Scheduled Caste candidates. The total number of registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 3,15,581 and the voter turnout was 42.46 percent.