Ambernath Crime: Police Seize ₹94 Lakh Worth Of Mephedrone, Arrest 4 In Alleged Drug Supply Network

Ambernath West Police have arrested four people while probing an alleged mephedrone supply network operating across the region | File Photo

Thane, September 29, 2026: Ambernath West Police have arrested a Nigerian national and allegedly recovered 413 grams of mephedrone (MD) from his possession in a major crackdown on the drug trade in the area. The seized narcotics and other material used in the alleged offence have been valued at around Rs 94 lakh.

The action comes within a month of another major drug bust in Ambernath, highlighting the police focus on the alleged supply and distribution network operating in and around the city.

The latest investigation began after police arrested Fakhruddin Shaikh and Asif Shaikh in an earlier case involving the alleged possession of MD worth around Rs 11.60 lakh. During questioning, the two allegedly told investigators that Shanu alias Shahnawaz Qureshi was supplying them with the narcotic substance.

Investigation Traces Alleged Supplier

Further investigation allegedly revealed that Qureshi was procuring the drug from a Nigerian national. Acting on this information, a special team of Ambernath West Police led by Police Inspector Subhash Pansare reportedly tracked the suspected supplier to the Taloja area along the Mumbra-Panvel highway.

Police arrested Nigerian national Philip Adubuike and allegedly recovered 413 grams of mephedrone from him. The narcotic substance, along with other material allegedly used in the offence, was valued at around Rs 94 lakh.

Police Probe Wider Drug Network

Police are now probing the source of the drug and the suspect's alleged links with other persons operating in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Investigators are also examining whether the accused was part of a larger network supplying MD to local peddlers in Ambernath and neighbouring areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV, Sachin Gore, said the investigation was underway to establish where the accused allegedly sourced the narcotics from and identify his associates in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Police said more arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

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The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to five days of police custody till October 2. Investigators are expected to question him about the source of the consignment, the intended recipients and the wider network allegedly involved in its distribution.

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