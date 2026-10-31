Ambernath: 11 Booked Including 6 Shopkeepers For Electricity Theft Worth Over ₹2 Lakh; MSEDCL Detects Illegal Power Connections | AI Representational Image

Ambernath: Electricity theft worth over ₹2 lakh has been uncovered in Ambernath East, where 11 people, including six shopkeepers, have been booked for allegedly drawing power illegally by directly tapping MSEDCL’s main service wires in Loknagari and Palegaon. The crackdown by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad revealed the theft of 6,836 units of electricity, prompting the registration of two separate cases at Ambernath West police station under the Electricity Act.

The two cases expose illegal power connections across commercial establishments and residential buildings, including the alleged bypassing of electricity meters to consume power without proper billing.

Six shops caught stealing electricity in Loknagari

In the first case, MSEDCL officials detected direct connections to the main service wire at six commercial establishments in the Loknagari area of Ambernath East during a special inspection drive. The establishments included a scrap shop, a hair salon, a juice centre, an engineering workshop, a meat shop and another commercial unit.

According to the inspection findings, the six establishments had collectively consumed 6,290 units of electricity illegally, causing a financial loss of ₹1,90,270 to MSEDCL. Following a complaint by the electricity distribution officials, cases were registered against the six shopkeepers at Ambernath West police station.

Illegal connections detected in Palegaon buildings

In a separate case, the MSEDCL team uncovered alleged power theft in residential buildings and commercial premises in Palegaon. The inspection covered Om Sai Residency, Panvelkar Classic Building No. 4, Radhe Govind Plaza, Roseberry Panvelkar Prestige and Parshuram Vedant.

Residents and shopkeepers at these premises were allegedly found using electricity through direct connections from the main service wire, bypassing the authorised metering system. Officials also detected an instance of direct power tapping for a building’s common meter.

The inspection revealed the theft of another 546 units of electricity, valued at approximately ₹14,300. Five people were booked in connection with the second case at Ambernath West police station.

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