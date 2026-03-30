“Am I On Some Cheap Dating App?” Mumbai Woman Alleges Uber Driver Asked Her To ‘Be His Friend’ Before Pickup; Flags Safety Concern | archusway Instagram Account

Mumbai: A woman commuter has raised serious safety concerns after an alleged inappropriate interaction with an Uber driver in Dadar, prompting calls for stricter monitoring and action by ride-hailing platforms.

According to the woman, the incident occurred when she booked an Uber ride while returning from shopping in the Dadar area. The driver reportedly accepted the trip and was shown to be approximately 100 metres away from her location. Shortly after accepting the ride, the driver initiated a chat through the app, asking for her exact location, which she shared.

However, the conversation soon took an uncomfortable turn. As per the commuter’s story, the driver allegedly sent a message asking her to “be his friend” and further stated that he would only arrive to pick her up if she agreed as he is very heartbroken. The woman expressed shock at the nature of the message, questioning the professionalism and safety standards of the platform.

“Am I on some cheap dating app? I was standing there in disbelief,” she said, adding that the message was received at around 8:58 pm. She has retained screenshots of the conversation, which reportedly include the driver’s name and vehicle number, as evidence.

The woman emphasised that the issue goes beyond a single incident and raises broader concerns about passenger safety, particularly for women. She questioned whether such behaviour might be repeated with other users and urged Uber India to investigate the matter thoroughly. Furthermore, she asked Uber to keep a close tab on the messages their employees send.

The incident has once again brought attention to the need for stronger safety protocols, including monitoring of in-app communications between drivers and passengers. As of now, there has been no official response from Uber India regarding the matter.

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