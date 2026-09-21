‘Allow Process To Establish Facts’: IIT Madras Faculty Association Backs Prof Doolla In Sahil Wakode Case As Probe Intensifies | LinkedIn

Mumbai: The IIT Madras Faculty Association on Monday came out in support of IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid mounting protests following the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode, calling for restraint as the investigation continues. The statement came after IIT Bombay suspended Doolla's deanship with immediate effect, while faculty members at the Powai institute also rallied in his support.

“The IIT Madras Faculty Association stands in solidarity with our colleague at IIT Bombay, and equally with the students and families of our institutions, whose wellbeing and trust are the foundation of everything we do,” the association said in its statement.

IIT Madras Faculty Association Expresses Grief

The association also expressed grief over Wakode's death and extended condolences to his family.

“The Faculty Association of IIT Madras is deeply saddened by the loss of a young student of IIT Bombay on 18th September 2026. No words can ease the grief of his parents and family, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them,” the statement read.

Amid an ongoing police investigation and mounting claims surrounding the circumstances over Wakode's death, the IIT Madras Faculty Association urged stakeholders not to reach conclusions before the facts are established.

“We appeal to all stakeholders — students, faculty, administration, media and the public — to show restraint and sensitivity, and to allow the process to establish the facts,” the association said.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the case. Doolla has been named in an FIR registered following a complaint by Wakode's family, which has alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment.

Doolla Was Invigilator During Examination

Professor Doolla was the invigilator in the examination hall where Wakode was appearing for a mid-semester examination on September 18.

Wakode was allegedly found using a mobile phone during the examination. IIT Bombay's initial statement had also alleged that he uploaded the examination paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

The institute subsequently apologised for its earlier communication, saying it was inappropriate to characterise details surrounding the events following Wakode's death before they had been established through the appropriate investigative process.

Doolla has since been relieved of his responsibilities as Dean of Administrative Affairs with immediate effect. However, IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum has clarified that he has not been suspended from the institute's faculty and continues to be a faculty member at the campus.

IIT Bombay Faculty Holds March In Doolla's Support

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay faculty members held a march on the Powai campus in solidarity with Doolla.

The Faculty Forum said it “stands strongly” with Doolla and maintained that he had followed the institute's Senate-approved examination procedures while performing his duties as an invigilator.

The forum also expressed concern over what it described as “false and misleading” reports concerning the professor.

The movement follows as student protesters continue to protest over the death of Wakode, who was a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

The Crime Branch investigation is underway, further details are awaited.

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