Allegedly Drunk Biker Arrested For Attempting To Run Over Police Constable During Nakabandi In Bhandup | PTI/Representative

Mumbai: A 27-year-old allegedly drunk motorcyclist was arrested by the Bhandup police for allegedly attempting to run over on-duty police personnel during a special ‘All Out’ operation on LBS Marg in Bhandup West in the early hours of October 25.

Accused Crashes Into Barricade

The accused, identified as Keshav Subraloga Naidu, allegedly rode his motorcycle at high speed towards a police team manning a nakabandi (road checkpoint), deliberately ignoring signals to stop. He reportedly lost control of the two-wheeler and crashed into a barricade, sustaining injuries to his head.

According to the FIR, police constable Appaso Sambhaji Hazare, attached to Bhandup police station and deployed on Mobile-1 duty, was part of the security arrangement for the special operation ordered by senior officers on the night of October 24. A nakabandi was set up near Madras Cafe on LBS Marg, Bhandup West, from 12.01 am to 3 am on October 25. The deployment included police personnel, senior officers and SRP platoons, with barricades installed to stop and check vehicles.

Rider Allegedly Evades Police

At around 2.20 am, the police team spotted a black Bajaj Pulsar NS motorcycle (MH03 BK 0796) approaching at high speed along the southbound carriageway. Personnel on duty attempted to stop the rider, but he allegedly evaded them and sped away.

Around 10 to 15 minutes later, the same motorcyclist reportedly returned along the same route at high speed. Hazare signalled him to stop using a baton indicator. However, the rider allegedly ignored the signal and deliberately drove the motorcycle towards the constable.

Constable Escapes, Rider Injured

Hazare managed to move aside to save himself. The motorcyclist, unable to control the speeding vehicle, rammed into the barricade erected at the checkpoint and fell onto the road, injuring his head.

Police detained Naidu and questioned him, during which he reportedly identified himself as a resident of Gothivali village, Sector 30/D, Rabale, Navi Mumbai. Investigations revealed that he did not possess a driving licence, police said.

The injured accused was taken to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where he received preliminary treatment and underwent a medical examination. He was subsequently taken to Bhandup police station for further legal proceedings.

A breathalyser test allegedly detected an alcohol concentration of 176.4 mg per 100 ml of blood, according to the police.

Bhandup police have registered a case against Naidu under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. The charges include attempted murder, obstructing public servants from discharging their lawful duties, and rash or negligent conduct endangering human life. He is also accused of riding under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid licence.

Further investigation is underway.

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