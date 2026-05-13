Alleged Drunk Bus Station Control Master Slaps Boy Aggressively After He Asked 'Is There A Bus To Kalyan' - Video | Jatinsharma2254

Thane: A shocking incident has surfaced from Maharashtra’s Murbad, where a bus station control master was allegedly caught on camera slapping a young boy after he simply asked whether a bus was available for Kalyan. The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, has triggered outrage among citizens, with many questioning the behaviour of public transport staff and demanding strict action against the official involved.

According to a video shared by Instagram user Jatinsharma2254, the boy had reportedly approached the station control master to inquire whether a bus to Kalyan would be departing from the stand. However, instead of responding to the query, the station master allegedly lost his temper and slapped the boy in full public view. And the station master does not slap the man once but rather three times.

As the situation escalated, the boy is seen moving away from the scene while the station master appears to make a phone call, allegedly attempting to contact someone senior. Meanwhile, the person recording the video repeatedly questions the official over his conduct and also alleges that the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The cameraperson can be heard pointing out that the station master looked visibly drunk, claiming that his aggressive behaviour stemmed from intoxication. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether the official was under the influence of alcohol during the altercation.

The incident has sparked serious concerns regarding the conduct of transport officials and the safety of passengers at public bus depots. Netizens have strongly condemned the act, with many calling for immediate suspension and an inquiry into the matter. Several users on social media also raised questions about how an allegedly intoxicated official was allowed to remain on duty at a public transport facility.

No official statement had been issued by transport authorities regarding the incident till the time of going to press.

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