'Allegations Not Based On Religion': Ameet Satam Reacts After Bombay HC Slams BJP Politicians Over Dia Mirza Video|VIDEO | File Photo.

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Tuesday reacted to the Bombay High Court's intervention in the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali campaign video, saying he would study the court's observations and the circumstances under which they were made obersvations.

Satam maintained that his objections to individuals were not based on religion, language or region but on what he described as their alleged sympathy towards anti-national elements.

His remarks came after the High Court expressed displeasure over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to remove Mirza's environmental awareness video from its official social media platforms.

'Will Study Context Of Court's Observations': Ameet Satam

Speaking to reporters, Satam said “We will certainly study in what context and under what circumstances the Honorable Court has made these observations. However, I want to clarify one thing that I said yesterday and am repeating today: our allegations against any individual are not based on religion, language, or region."

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The BJP leader further stated that his objections were based on whether an individual allegedly supported forces working against the country's interests.

He referred to what he called “anti-India forces”, “anti-national elements” and the “Tukde Tukde gang”, along with groups he alleged were attempting to spread anarchy in India.

Bombay High Court Criticises BMC Over Dia Mirza Video Removal

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court questioned the BMC's decision to remove Mirza's video following objections from political leaders.

A division bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale expressed displeasure over the controversy surrounding an awareness campaign intended to reduce noise and air pollution.

The court observed that the civic body's initiative served a public purpose and should not have become the subject of political disagreements.

The High Court asked the BMC to restore Mirza's deleted video and cautioned against similar actions in the future.

How Dia Mirza's Pollution-Free Diwali Video Sparked Controversy

The controversy began after the BMC shared a video featuring Mirza as part of its campaign encouraging Mumbai residents to celebrate Diwali responsibly.

In the video, the actor appealed to citizens to follow the Bombay High Court's directions concerning firecrackers and avoid contributing to noise and air pollution.

However, the civic body subsequently removed the video from its official social media platforms. The decision subsequently triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning why Mirza's video had been removed despite its environmental awareness message.

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