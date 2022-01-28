Allegations ‘mischievous’, says NCB on Aryan Khan drugs case panch’s affidavit

Mumbai: Responding to allegations made by an independent witness Sonu Mhaske in the Aryan Khan drugs case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has called the allegations 'mischievous’.

Mhaske through his advocate Ajay Bhise had filed an affidavit in November before the special court in which he stated that he was forced to sign some papers along with blank papers and was threatened that he will be arrested if he did not cooperate. Mhaske is a panch witness in Aryan’s co-accused Aachit Kumar’s search panchnama in which the agency claims it found 2.6 g ganja from his residence in Powai.

The agency on Friday filed its response to this affidavit and called the contents of the affidavit as ‘completely false, mischievous and misleading with a malicious attempt to malign and tarnish’ its image.

It said the relevance of such an affidavit will be at the time of trial and not at this primary juncture when the probe is ongoing and at an initial stage. The agency said that the court ought not to hold a mini-trial at this stage. Entertaining the application would lead to opening a pandora’s box and that the court would get flooded with such applications, it added.

Mhaske had said in his affidavit that he had received a summons from the NCB on Nov 10 to attend its office to record its statement but had expressed his inability to attend the agency’s office as he feared the NCB officers. The agency said in its response that he was summoned after the case was taken over by the Special Investigation Team of NCB, Delhi, that is now probing the case and calling his apprehension 'baseless’ and sought that it be dismissed.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:13 PM IST