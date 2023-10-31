‘All Union Ministers, MPs From Maharashtra Should Resign’: Uddhav Thackeray Amid Maratha Quota Stir

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | @OfficeofUT Twitter

Mumbai: Stating that the real solution of the maratha issue can be sought only from the Centre and expressing the need to mount pressure on it for that, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed all Union ministers and MPs from Maharashtra to resign to convince the Centre to resolve the Maratha Reservation.

He also demanded that the Centre must resolve the issue of Maratha reservation by calling a special session of Parliament.

While speaking at a press conference at his residence Matoshree, Thackeray said the issue of reservation can be solved only through the Lok Sabha and the Prime Minister can decide it.

He also said that if needed he is also willing to meet PM Modi and discuss the issue.

“If the Chief Minister decides to resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation by holding a special session, we are with him. It will be fine if you don’t discuss it with us but solve the reservation issue,” Thackeray said.

“Also, force the Prime Minister to take a decision on the Maratha reservation by calling a special session of Parliament in Delhi. All Union Ministers of BJP in Maharashtra in the Central Government Cabinet should demand that Modi put aside all issues in this meeting and resolve the issue of Maratha reservation first,” he added.

The former chief minister said Union ministers should speak openly about the Maratha reservation issue whenever there is a Cabinet meeting. He also said all ministers from Maharashtra should resign, instead of only a couple of MLAs and MPs quitting their posts, after apprising the PM about the current situation in the state.

“If the PM didn’t act despite ministers tendering their resignations then all the 48 MPs of Maharashtra should quit for the people of Maharashtra. Show that we all are together in this and we wish to resolve the issue of all the communities. Be it Marathas, OBCs, Dhangar or others,” he added.

Uddhav attacks Fadnavis

He also took potshots at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his absence during Monday’s meeting of the cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservation.

“A meeting was held yesterday by the Chief Minister… However, both the deputy chief ministers were not present at the meeting. While one deputy chief minister is said to be unwell because he has been diagnosed with dengue, another went to Raipur in Chattisgarh for the BJP’s campaigning,” said Uddhav.

Put an end to “unconstitutional government’s circus”

Thackeray also welcomed the Supreme Court’s order on Monday, directing Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to make a decision by December 31 on disqualification petitions and said that this will put an end to the “unconstitutional government’s circus” in Maharashtra.

