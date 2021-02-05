All India Motor Transport Association extends voluntary support to farmers' nationwide 'chakka jam' on Feb 6

Mumbai: The All India Motor Transport Association, apex body of transport fraternity have extended voluntary support to farmers' chakka jam/ road blockade that will be held on February 6 for three hours.

Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman and Core committee member of the association in an issued statement said, "In view of the call given by the farmers' unions for nationwide chakka jam, we have advised our members to voluntarily stop running their vehicles during that period in keeping with the solidarity with our farmers as well as to avoid any inconvenience on account of any unforeseen development."

Furthermore, he asserted that in this way they also intend to register their protest against the government’s callous approach to road transport sector and non resolution of its legitimate issues of rising diesel price, E-way bill, TDS and presumptive tax etc. A meeting this weekend regarding same will also be organised to decide further course of action.

In the transport fraternity of India, 65% come from a background of a farmer's family. Therefore it has decided to support their legitimate cause on moral and humanitarian grounds, the issued statement clarified.

Reportedly, farmers protesting against the new farm laws around New Delhi and the national capital region have called for a nationwide chakka jam or road blockade. Agitating farmers said they will block national and state highways for three hours (12 PM to 3 PM) on Saturday to register their dissent on the harassment of protesters