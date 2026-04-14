All About Italian Hard Techno Duo 9x9's Mumbai Concert Where 2 MBA Students Died Of Drug Overdose |

Mumbai: A high-energy India tour by Italian hard techno duo 999999999, popularly known as 9x9, has come under scrutiny following a tragic incident in the city where two MBA students allegedly died after consuming a drug overdose during a concert in Mumbai's Goregaon East.

Details On 9x9's Acid Storm Live Tour

The duo was touring India as part of their 'Acid Storm' live tour, a series of performances known for their intense, improvised, hardware-driven acid techno sets. The tour kicked off in Delhi NCR on April 10, followed by a Mumbai show on April 11 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre and was scheduled to conclude in Bengaluru on April 12. Their performances are characterised by high-BPM industrial sounds and raw, pulsating beats that draw large crowds of electronic music enthusiasts.

According to police, the Mumbai concert, attended by approximately 3,000 to 4,000 people, turned tragic when two 24-year-old students from a reputed South Mumbai management institute allegedly consumed an overdose of ecstasy before entering the venue. The victims, a male and a female, were part of a group of 15 attendees and reportedly began feeling uneasy during the event.

5 Arrested So Far

Authorities have since arrested five individuals in connection with the case. These include two fellow students and three persons linked to the event’s organisation. Police stated that the organisers failed to implement adequate security and preventive measures, which allowed narcotic substances to be brought into and consumed at the venue. The accused, all around 25 years old, are residents of the Charni Road area.

Cops are probing the supply chain of the drugs and examining lapses in event management protocols. The incident has also raised concerns about safety standards at large-scale music events, particularly those featuring international acts with high-energy environments.

Notably, the Delhi leg of the tour, a day prior and the later Bengaluru show did not report any such untoward incidents, though authorities in both cities are now reviewing event compliance measures.

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