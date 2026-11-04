'All 4 Accused Should Be Sentenced To Death': Payal Zambre's Brother Questions Police Probe Into Alleged Dowry Harassment Case | VIDEO | X

The brother of 30-year-old MBA graduate and IT professional Payal Zambre, who was found dead at her flat in Pune, on Wednesday, demanded the death penalty for all those accused in the case.

Payal's brother, Rushikesh Pawar, alleged that the police had failed to act promptly in collecting crucial evidence and tracing a suspect who is still absconding.

He also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene and ensure justice is served in the matter.

'All Four Accused Should Be Sentenced To Death': Payal's Brother

Speaking to reporters, Rushikesh demanded strict punishment for those allegedly responsible for his sister's death.

“Our demand is that all four accused should be sentenced to death and that the one accused who has not yet been arrested should be apprehended as soon as possible,” he said.

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He expressed concern over the progress of the investigation and questioned whether the case was being handled properly and impartially.

“It has been two to three days, yet the other accused has still not been found. The police keep saying they will search for him and take action. When we visited the police station and asked where the CCTV footage was, they said they would collect it today or tomorrow. They respond only when we question them,” he added, demanding faster action into the case.

Payal Zambre Found Dead At Pune Flat

Payal, an MBA graduate employed with an IT company, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her old flat in Akshay Heights Society in Pune's Mukund Nagar area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Swargate Police Station.

According to family members, Payal had allegedly been subjected to continuous harassment by her in-laws over dowry and other demands. The reports further states that Payal had sent a message at approximately 9.18 pm on Sunday, shortly before her death. “My mother-in-law is responsible,” the message reportedly read.

Husband, In-Laws Arrested In Alleged Dowry Harassment Case

Following the incident, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Police arrested her husband, Akshay Zambre, along with her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Further details into the case are awaited.