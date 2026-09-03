Alibaug Gets ₹4.43-Crore Green Zone Under Amrit 2.0 To Promote Eco-Tourism And Mangrove Conservation

The proposed Green Zone will offer visitors an elevated walkway and interactive facilities to experience and learn about Alibaug’s mangrove ecosystem | AI Generated File Image

Alibaug, September 3, 2026: The Alibaug Municipal Council has been sanctioned Rs 4.43 crore under the Centre’s Amrit 2.0 scheme for the development of a Green Zone aimed at promoting eco-tourism and creating greater awareness about environmental conservation among citizens.

The project will be developed on around 2.3 acres of land owned by the Alibaug Municipal Council. A tender for the project has already been published, paving the way for its implementation.

The proposed development will focus on providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the natural environment while ensuring that the ecological character of the site is protected.

Elevated Boardwalk Planned

As part of the plan, an elevated boardwalk will be developed to enable visitors to access and experience the mangrove area without directly disturbing the natural habitat. The elevated walkway is expected to provide a closer view of the mangrove ecosystem while helping minimise physical intervention on the ground.

An Interactive Learning Workshop Area is also proposed as part of the project. The facility will be used to create awareness about environmental conservation and help citizens, students and tourists understand the importance of mangroves, biodiversity and coastal ecosystems through interactive activities.

Focus On Eco-Tourism And Conservation

The project has been conceived with three broad objectives — promoting eco-tourism, creating environmental awareness among citizens and providing a sustainable public space for people to connect with nature.

Mangroves are an important component of coastal ecosystems and provide habitat to several species while also acting as a natural buffer against storms, flooding and strong waves. The proposed project therefore seeks to combine public access and tourism with environmental education and conservation.

Officials said the development would be undertaken while giving priority to protecting the existing natural ecosystem.

Project Enters Tendering Phase

The Rs 4.43-crore project, once completed, is expected to add a new attraction to Alibaug’s tourism landscape while creating a dedicated space for environmental education and awareness. The use of an elevated walkway and interactive learning facilities is intended to allow visitors to experience and understand the ecosystem without causing unnecessary disturbance.

With the tender already published, the project is now expected to move towards the implementation stage. "Now the project is in tendering phase and in most probability the work order will be issued by next year. Alibaug is a coastal city where development needs to go hand in hand with environmental conservation. The project will not merely be a tourist attraction but will also serve as an environmental education centre that helps citizens understand the importance of mangroves. Protecting the natural habitat of the mangroves will remain the highest priority while implementing the project,” said Sagar Salunkhe, chief officer, Alibaug Municipal Council.

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Once completed, the project could emerge as a new attraction on Alibaug’s tourism map while also serving as a potential model for mangrove conservation and public environmental education.

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