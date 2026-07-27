Alibag Police Seize Ambergris Worth ₹4 Crore, Detain Man During Coastal Patrol |

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade, Alibag Police seized around four kilograms of suspected ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore in the illegal market, and detained a 33-year-old man during a late-night coastal patrol at Chalmala village in Raigad district.

Accused Intercepted Near Jetty

The accused, identified as Rahul Pandharinath Hatni, a resident of Chalmala in Alibag taluka, was intercepted near a jetty at around 1.30 am on Sunday while riding a white Honda Activa. Police said his suspicious movements prompted the patrol team to stop and search the vehicle, leading to the recovery of a cloth bag containing the suspected ambergris concealed inside the scooter's storage compartment.

The operation was conducted as part of heightened coastal surveillance and security measures along Raigad's coastline. Besides the suspected ambergris, police also seized the scooter valued at around Rs 25,000, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 4,00,25,000.

Material Handed Over To Forest Department

As possession, transportation and trade of ambergris are prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the accused and the seized material were handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Alibag, for further investigation and legal action. Police said the accused has no previous criminal record.

SP Highlights Coastal Security Measures

Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal said the intensified coastal patrolling is aimed not only at strengthening maritime security but also at curbing illegal activities along the coastline.

"We have strengthened surveillance along the coastline through regular night patrolling and monitoring of jetties and landing points. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the illegal possession or trafficking of protected wildlife material. Citizens should immediately alert the Forest Department or the nearest police station if they come across such substances," Dalal said.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shivthare, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Maya More and Alibag Police Inspector Pravin Pande by a patrol team comprising Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Shantaram Patil, Police Constables Ajit Laxman Deshmukh and Nitesh Janardan Varsolkar, along with Home Guards Anil Rathod, Karan Nagavkar, Jagdish Pawar and Bhalchandra Patil.

Ambergris is a rare waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is highly valued in the international perfume industry. However, under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, its possession, transportation and sale are illegal in India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/