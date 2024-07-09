Ali Asgar Sirazi: The Rise Of A Notorious Drug Lord With Global Network

Ali Asgar Shirazi |

Ali Asgar Sirazi, a name synonymous with the dark underbelly of the international drug trade, has become a central figure in the world of narcotics. His journey from obscurity to becoming a notorious drug lord is marked by cunning strategy, ruthless operations, and a global network that spans continents. According to the ED prosecution complaint (PC), Aliasgar Shiraz, a drug lord, has amassed significant wealth from the supply of banned opioid medicines in the USA and UK.

According to prosecution complaint the investigation is still on but the investigation and related evidence establish that sirazi established himself as a reliable figure in the narcotics network, known for his ability to move large quantities of banned psychotropic medicines and opioids across borders with minimal detection.Shirazi's operations are characterized by their sophistication and international reach. He developed a complex network of suppliers, couriers, and distributors that spanned continents. Using advanced smuggling techniques, Shirazi's network utilized hidden compartments in vehicles, sophisticated routes, and encrypted communications to evade law enforcement. He maintained strict control over his operations.

Under Shirazi's leadership, the drug syndicate expanded its reach to Europe, North America, and Australia. The syndicate's ability to adapt to changing market dynamics and law enforcement tactics made it a formidable force in the global narcotics trade. Shirazi's network was known for its brutality, with any dissent or betrayal met with swift and often lethal retribution.

The ED’s investigation reveals that Sirazi has amassed substantial wealth through these illegal activities. His portfolio of properties includes three flats in Santacruz (W), a flat at Pioneer Heritage Residency 2, and two additional flats at Green Park Society, Sane Guruji Road, Santacruz (W). The total reported value of these properties is ₹1.12 crore. However, authorities suspect that these properties may have been purchased below market value, potentially inflating their true worth to several crores.

In addition to these flats, Sirazi acquired a shop at Pioneer Heritage-2 for ₹47 lakh, 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Pali, Maharashtra, valued at ₹18 lakh, and invested ₹55-60 lakh in gold. His luxury assets include a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, a Honda Civic, and an Indian Chieftain 1800 cc bike, though the latter has been sold. Notably, he also bought an MG Gloster car for ₹42.5 lakh in 2021, which was sold in 2022.

The ED has attached Sirazi’s immovable properties, agricultural land, and gold, along with ₹5.50 lakh in cash, amounting to a total recovery of ₹4.06 crore. The investigation has uncovered that Sirazi utilized the proceeds from his drug trade for various investments and financial transactions.

Sirazi invested approximately ₹1.9 crore into Hustlers Hospitality from his company Falisha Technoworld LLP. This investment, managed by Krunal Oza, was directed towards expanding cloud kitchen and restaurant ventures. Furthermore, Sirazi allocated ₹17.5 lakh for a new coaching call focused on teaching cloud kitchen business strategies.

Significant financial expenditures include ₹1.6 crore for his ICICI credit card bill and ₹30 lakh for Mehreen Shirazi’s ICICI credit card bill. These funds were largely used for USPS services related to opioid deliveries in the USA, managed by his partner Harpreet Singh, alias Vicky. Sirazi also invested ₹38 lakh in a Maharashtra Gas dealership and made a ₹2.13 crore payment for IATA companies for international cargo courier services.

In addition to these ventures, Sirazi paid ₹89 lakh to his UK opioid business partner, Atul Nischal, alias Jimmy Bhai, and his wife, Daljeet Kaur Bambrah, for Indian property ventures. Further investments included ₹17 lakh to Tosh Hospitality LLP for hotel business expansion, ₹50 lakh to Shree Umiya International Courier for smuggling operations, and ₹55 lakh to M/S Trans Air Express Pvt Ltd, another entity within the drug syndicate.

These financial activities reveal the breadth of Shirazi’s operations in support of his criminal activities.