Alert Thanekars: TMC to disconnect water supply if bills not paid before March 31

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to cut water connections if citizens fails to pay water bill before March 31.

"Following the directions of TMC commissioner regarding strict action against the defaulters the special drive will be carried from April 1 in Thane city," said TMC official.

The TMC has disclosed the defaulters list from the year 2020 and 2021. Accordingly the warning notices has been led to the citizens to pay their pending by March 31.