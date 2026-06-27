Alert Mumbaikars! Mega Block On June 28: Central, Trans-Harbour Local Train Services To Be Affected; Check Revised Schedule

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Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Mumbai's Central and Trans-Harbour railway lines are expected to face disruptions on Sunday, June 28, after Central Railway announced a mega block to carry out essential maintenance and infrastructure work.

On the Central Line, a mega block will be carried out on the Up and Down slow tracks between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. As a result, local trains operating on the affected slow lines may experience delays, diversions, or temporary regulation during the maintenance period.

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The Trans-Harbour Line will also undergo a mega block on the Up and Down Harbour tracks between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Commuters travelling to and from Thane, Vashi, Nerul, and nearby stations are advised to plan their trips in advance, as train services may be affected and additional travel time may be required.

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No maintenance block has been scheduled on either the Harbour Line or the Uran Line, allowing train services on both routes to operate as per the regular timetable.

Meanwhile, Western Railway has announced that there will be no daytime Jumbo Block on its suburban network on Sunday, June 28. However, an overnight jumbo block has been scheduled on the Up and Down fast lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 11.30 pm on Saturday, June 27, until 4.30 am on Sunday, June 28, to facilitate maintenance work.

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The overnight block on Western Railway has been scheduled to carry out essential maintenance of tracks, signalling infrastructure, and overhead electrical equipment. During this period, fast local trains running between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali will be diverted to the slow lines.