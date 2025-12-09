Alert Mumbaikars! BMC To Conduct 24-Hr Pipeline Work Across Multiple Wards; Major Water Cuts On Dec 12–13 — Check Affected Areas

BMC announces 24-hour pipeline work leading to water cuts and low pressure in multiple Mumbai wards | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 09: The BMC will undertake major pipeline connection works in the K East (Jogeshwari and Andheri East), H East (Khar and Bandra East), and G North (Dharavi) wards from 9 am on Friday to 9 am on Saturday, lasting 24 hours. During this period, water supply will be suspended in certain areas, while parts of Andheri East may experience low water pressure.

Connection of Multiple Main Pipelines

The pipeline connection work undertaken in areas such as Jogeshwari, Bandra East, and Dharavi includes connection of 1,800-mm Tansa West, 1,200-mm, 2,400-mm Vaitarna, and 1,500-mm pipelines.

The BMC has urged residents to store sufficient water and use it sparingly. As a precaution, citizens are advised to boil and filter water for the next few days.

Old Pipelines Being Replaced to Prevent Leaks & Cave-Ins

On Monday, the BMC began replacing 75-year-old dilapidated pipelines in Mumbai to curb water leakage, contamination, and road cave-ins. The phased installation of large-diameter pipelines has addressed these long-standing issues.

As part of the project, the replacement of the 2,750-mm pipeline supplying water from Tansa Dam to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant was completed on Tuesday afternoon.

"The pipeline replacement work was highly complex, challenging, and risky, still it was completed within 28 hours," said an official.

Areas Facing Water Cut on 12 December

The following areas will experience no water supply on 12 December due to maintenance work:

Dharavi Loop Road, A.K.G. Nagar, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Jasmine Mill Road, Mahim Phatak, Vijay Nagar Marol, Military Road, Vasant Oasis, Gavdevi, Marol Village, Church Road, Hill View Society, Kadamwadi,

Bhandarwada, Uttam Dhaba, International Airport & SIPZ areas

Mulgav Dongri, MIDC Roads 1–23, Trans Apartment, Kondivita, Maheshwari Nagar, Upadhyay Nagar, Thakur Chawl, Salve Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Durgapada, Mama Garage, Chakala, Prakashwadi, Govindwadi, Malpa Dongri 1 & 2, Hanuman Nagar, Mota Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Vasti (part), Charatsingh Vasti (part), Mukund Hospital, Technical Dept., Lelewadi, Indira Nagar, Mapkhan Nagar, Takpada, Airport Road Area, Chimatpada, Sagbag, Marol Industrial Area, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, J.B. Road, Kabir Nagar, Bamnwada, Parsivada, Airport Area, Tarun Bharat Vasti, Islampura, Deulwadi, P&T Vasti. Entire Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) including Motilal Nagar.

Areas Facing Water Cut on 13 December

13 December 2025 – Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Vasti, Sant Rohidas Road, 60-Foot Road, 90-Foot Road, Sant Kakkaiya Road, M.P. Nagar Dhorwada, Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Omanagar, Kantinagar, Rajasthan Vasti, Sainagar (Technical Area), Sahar Gaon, Sutarpakadi (Pipeline Area)

Prabhat Vasti, TIS-3, Agripada, Kaleen, CST Road

Hansburga Road, Vidyapeeth, CST (South Side), Yashwant Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Koliwada Village

Teen Bangla, Shantilal Compound, Patel Compound, Golibar Road, Khar Bhuyari Road (Subway) to Kherwadi

Kherwadi, Navapada, Behram Nagar, A.K. Road, Government Vasti Bandra (East).

