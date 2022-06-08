e-Paper Get App

Alert! Mumbai continues to witness surge in COVID-19 cases, more than 1700 fresh infections reported today

The positivity rate of the city now stands at 9.19%

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
A woman walks past a mural depicting people wearing facemasks to create to awareness about the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mumbai on June 8, 2022. |

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a massive surge in COVID-19 cases with a rise of nearly 500 cases than a day before. However, for the third consecutive day, there were zero Covid deaths reported in the city.

With 1765 new Covid cases, the positivity rate of the city now stands at 9.19%. There are currently 7,000 active cases in Mumbai.

