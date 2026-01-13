 Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP's Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy

Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy

Ravikiran Deshmukh Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
Mumbai: Despite the political turmoil triggered by the BJP’s brief alliance with the AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council of Akola district, the BJP managed to get its nominee elected as a co-opted member with the support of five AIMIM councillors.

Election Winner and Dramatic Developments

Jiten Barethia, son of former BJP municipal president Ramchandra Barethia, was elected with AIMIM backing. Dramatic developments unfolded during the election held on Monday, which was initially expected to be a straight contest for the co-opted post.

The AIMIM had fielded Taj Rana as its official nominee for the co-opted membership. However, his nomination was rejected by the administration with the reasoning that it was submitted after the deadline. Subsequently, AIMIM councillors extended their support to Barethia, who remained the sole candidate in the fray and was declared elected unopposed.

The number of co-opted members in a municipal council depends on the strength of political parties in the House. Local bodies in Maharashtra are allotted a fixed quota of co-opted members based on this formula.

Controversy Over BJP-AIMIM Alliance

Elections to the Akot Municipal Council had earlier become highly controversial after the BJP’s local unit decided to align with the AIMIM to form a governing front. The move quickly turned into a national issue, drawing sharp criticism.

Following the backlash, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the state BJP unit to sever ties with the AIMIM. The BJP subsequently issued a show-cause notice to local MLA Prakash Bharsakhle.

Opposition Criticism

Against this backdrop, local BJP leaders once again relied on support from the Hyderabad-based party to ensure the election of their nominee as a co-opted member. -

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders criticised the development, alleging that the BJP and the AIMIM were two sides of the same coin.

