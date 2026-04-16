Akasa Air To Launch Mumbai-Hanoi Direct Flights From Sept 4, Becomes First Indian Carrier On Route

Akasa Air expands international network with new direct Mumbai-Hanoi route starting September 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, April 16: Akasa Air will operate direct flights between Mumbai and Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, standing out as the only Indian carrier to connect both the cities. Starting September 4, 2026, the carrier will deploy four weekly non-stop services, becoming the third airline globally to serve this specific route.

Route expansion and connectivity

Until now, the route was served only by Vietnamese carriers like VietJet and Vietnam Airlines. The addition of the Vietnamese capital marks the seventh international destination for the three-year-old airline, which already operated to hubs like Doha, Kuwait, and Jeddah.

Flight schedule details

The Mumbai to Hanoi flight will operate on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Flight no. QP-0625 will depart from Mumbai at 5.35 am and reach Hanoi at 12 pm local time.

Similarly, the return flight QP-0626 will depart at 1.30 pm local time and arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 5.10 pm the same day.

Rising travel demand

Hanoi has witnessed a meteoric rise in interest from Indian travellers, driven by a growing appetite for short-haul international getaways that offer a blend of rich heritage and affordability.

By securing the first-mover advantage among Indian carriers on the Mumbai–Hanoi leg, Akasa Air is tapping into a market currently underserved by direct domestic capacity.

Industry perspective

Industry analysts view this as a high-stakes play for the Southeast Asian market. While other carriers often route passengers through connecting hubs like Bangkok or Singapore, taking the total travel time above nine hours, Akasa’s non-stop flight significantly reduces travel time to less than five hours.

The airline has also tried to fill the vacuum of flights on Monday and Friday, when the Vietnamese carriers do not operate the sector, taking an added advantage of carrying all the traffic on those days.

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Company statement

Akasa Air's co-founder and chief commercial officer Anand Srinivasan said, “The launch of direct flights to Hanoi strengthens our presence in South Asia and marks another step in our effort to build a network that connects India with dynamic global destinations. Vietnam has emerged as one of the most attractive short-haul destinations for Indian travellers, known for its accessibility, vibrant tourism offerings, and rich cultural heritage. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the enhanced connectivity, backed with the reliable and warm service that defines the Akasa experience.”

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