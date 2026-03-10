Akasa Air Resumes Select Jeddah Flights From Mumbai, Ahmedabad Amid Middle East Tensions; Several Routes Still Suspended

Akasa Air | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Akasa Air on Tuesday issued a travel update announcing the operation of select international flights while keeping several routes suspended due to safety concerns.

In a post on social media platform X, the airline said it had carried out a comprehensive safety review before deciding to operate limited services to and from Jeddah. These flights will connect Jeddah with major Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kozhikode until March 31, 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The airline said the decision was taken after assessing the prevailing security situation in the region and will help passengers plan their travel in advance. However, it clarified that the schedule remains subject to change depending on developments in the Middle East.

Akasa Air also confirmed that flights to and from Riyadh will remain suspended until March 11. Meanwhile, services from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait City have been suspended until March 15 as a precautionary measure.

The airline has extended its waiver policy for passengers affected by the disruptions. Travellers booked on flights to or from these destinations can cancel or reschedule their journeys without paying additional charges until March 31.

Full Refund Offered On Ticket Cancellation

Passengers opting to cancel their tickets will receive a full refund credited to the original payment source within seven days, the airline said. Those who booked through travel partners have been advised to contact their respective agents for assistance with modifications or cancellations.

Akasa Air has also requested passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience. The airline said travellers can verify updates through its official website or mobile application.

Read Also Over 88,000 Passengers Flown To India By Domestic And Foreign Airlines Amid Middle East Tensions

The advisory comes as several airlines review flight operations due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have affected air routes and passenger travel across the region.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said in its statement, while thanking travellers for their patience and understanding during the disruptions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/