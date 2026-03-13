Akasa Air Resumes Select Flights To Jeddah Amid West Asia Tensions; Services To 4 Cities Suspended Till March 16

Akasa Air | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Akasa Air on Friday announced that it will operate select flights to and from Jeddah following a safety review and assessment of the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

According to the airline’s travel advisory issued on March 13, these flights will connect Jeddah with several Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode. The airline said the decision aims to help passengers plan their travel in advance while continuing to prioritise safety.

However, Akasa Air confirmed that flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait City and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 16 due to the prevailing situation in the region.

The airline has also extended its waiver policy for passengers booked to or from these destinations. Travellers can cancel their tickets for a full refund, which will be credited to the original mode of payment within seven days, or reschedule their journey without any additional charges. The waiver will remain applicable until March 31.

Akasa Air said passengers who booked tickets through travel agents or third-party platforms should contact their travel partners for assistance with cancellations or rescheduling.

The airline added that flight operations remain dependent on the evolving security situation and ongoing safety assessments, and schedules may change accordingly.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport as the airline continues to monitor developments in real time.

