Mumbai Captain Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions With LPG Tanker Carrying Enough Gas To Fill 36 Lakh Domestic Cylinders

Mumbai: A merchant navy captain from Dahisar East has been stranded for more than a week near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Captain Virendra Vishwakarma is currently stationed at Mina Saqr Port, a major deep-water seaport near the strait, while commanding an LPG tanker carrying enough liquefied petroleum gas to fill nearly 36 lakh domestic cylinders, according to a Mid-day report.

Captain Vishwakarma Set Sail On March 2 With Ship

The vessel had been loaded at Mina Al Ahmadi Port and was headed to Deendayal Port, formerly known as Kandla Port, when its movement was halted due to security restrictions in the region.

According to Vishwakarma, the tanker began its journey on March 2 but soon faced restrictions after hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States intensified following military developments on February 28. The situation led to several critical maritime routes being restricted, leaving more than 200 vessels stranded around the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking about the tense situation, Vishwakarma said the crew is waiting for a naval escort to safely guide the vessel towards Indian waters.

“We have enough food for about 60 days. Our company, GESCO, is supporting us and has assured us that it is in touch with the Navy and the relevant ministries are arranging for our rescue,” he said as quoted by Mid-day.

Describing the tense environment near the conflict zone, he added, “Missiles and drones are flying in front of our eyes and sirens are continuously ringing. We are worried that anything can happen at any time.” The tanker has a total crew of 33 members on board.

Captain Vishwakarma's Family Awaits His Safe Return

Back home in Mumbai, Vishwakarma’s family is anxiously waiting for his safe return. His wife, Nilpa Vishwakarma, said the uncertainty has taken an emotional toll on the family.

“I am praying that my husband and his crew reach home safely. I haven’t slept for days. My two children and I communicate over WhatsApp audio and video calls. Only an internet connection is available on the vessel, and it sometimes does not work. I am keeping track of the news constantly,” she said, according to the report.

The couple’s children, Vedansh (10) and Nirvi (12), are also awaiting their father’s safe return as the family continues to monitor developments in the conflict-hit maritime corridor.

