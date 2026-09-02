Akasa Air Expands Fleet With Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft At Navi Mumbai International Airport Within 48 Hours | File photo

Mumbai: Akasa Air took delivery of two brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) within a 48-hour window. This marked the carrier's 43rd aircraft delivery and third at Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second aviation hub.

The airline inducted its 43rd aircraft, registered as VT-YBT, on Wednesday morning at 4.21am. This arrival followed closely on the heels of its sister aircraft, VT-YBS, which touched down at NMIA on Tuesday morning at 4.33am. The induction of VT-YBT marks Akasa Air’s twelfth aircraft delivery in 2026.

VT-YBR completed an extensive three-leg ferry flight from Boeing’s Boeing Field facility in Seattle, USA, crossing three continents and multiple time zones. The aircraft flew from Seattle to Reykjavik in Iceland on August 28, then to Egypt's Cairo on August 31 and finally landed at NMIA on Wednesday morning.

The feat started on August 20 when Akasa Air's 41st aircraft – a Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered as VT-YBR – became the first-ever commercial aircraft delivered directly from the factory to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s second airport.

Akasa Air is said to be leveraging NMIA’s newly commissioned infrastructure to absorb its rapid fleet expansion. The airport, which inaugurated international passenger services on July 15 and dedicated freighter operations on August 16, had previously hosted domestic and international proving flights. However, Akasa Air's direct factory acceptances mark the first time a commercial airline has used NMIA as a primary induction base.

Since launching commercial operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has established one of the steepest growth trajectories in regional aviation. Between 2021 and 2024, the airline backed its ambitions by placing firm orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. With 43 aircraft now actively flying in its fleet, the Mumbai-headquartered carrier expects to receive four additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft before the end of the year.