Ajit Pawar Skips Homage To RSS Founder Hedgewar During Nagpur Visit With Fadnavis; Further Raises Dissatisfaction Within Sangh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in conversation. | ANI

A controversy has erupted following Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's visit to Nagpur. The dispute arose because Pawar did not pay homage at the Hedgewar Smarak, the founding site of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). After the program for the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the memorial, but Ajit Pawar chose not to attend, leading to discontent within the RSS.

Increased Dissatisfaction Within RSS

According to sources, Pawar was advised to visit the RSS headquarters to bridge the gap between his party and the RSS. However, his decision to skip the memorial visit has increased dissatisfaction within the RSS and BJP. This is the second time Pawar has avoided a visit to the RSS headquarters. He had also declined to visit during the winter session after joining the Maha Yuti government.

The RSS has been uneasy about Pawar's inclusion in the Maha Yuti, and this discontent has been exacerbated by the NCP's disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where the party secured only one seat.

Several factors may have influenced Ajit Pawar's decision to skip a visit to the RSS headquarters:

1. Electoral Considerations: Ajit Pawar might be avoiding visits to the RSS headquarters to prevent alienating his voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. After a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar is focusing on regaining public trust through statewide tours. His biggest challenge is convincing voters to support him rather than his uncle, Sharad Pawar's faction.

2. Focus on Vidarbha Constituency: There is speculation that Ajit Pawar is concentrating on the Katol Assembly constituency in Vidarbha, which is traditionally contested by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) but is currently held by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Pawar is making significant efforts to secure this seat, though local BJP activists oppose his attempts, as the BJP has traditionally contested this constituency as well.

3. Discontent Among BJP Workers: A survey by the RSS-backed magazine "Saptahik Vivek" has revealed dissatisfaction among BJP workers regarding Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the Maha Yuti. The survey, which gathered opinions from booth and area-level workers, indicates that many do not see Pawar as a natural ally, similar to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Additionally, there are complaints that Pawar is prioritizing files of his own MLAs while delaying those of BJP MLAs.

4. Challenges Ahead: Ajit Pawar faces significant challenges. He needs to improve his party's performance while maintaining his secular image and coordinating with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. The crucial test will be whether Maharashtra's voters will support Pawar or view him as a hindrance to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.