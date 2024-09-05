Mumbai: Tug Of War Over 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' Sparks Controversy Between Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena And Ajit Pawar's NCP

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: A tug of war was seen between Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar led NCP for taking claim over the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme'. CM Eknath Shinde has disappeared from the advertisements done by the NCP.

Therefore, Now, a question is being asked among the political circle, Is Ajit Pawar trying to take all credit for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?. Advertisements done by NCP and teasers circulated by NCP have claimed 'Dadacha waada Laabh aani Bal' (profit and strength), 'My Dada sent the money' and Dada is one and it is 'Ajit Dadachi Ladki Bahin Yojana'.

No other leader of Mahayuti is shown in the advertisement and only Ajit Pawar is projected. This teaser has sparked a new controversy among Mahayuti alliance parties. Few days back, Shivsena MLA and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant and BJP MLA Ganesh Hake from Latur, insulted NCP and expressed disappointment with the alliance with Ajit Pawar.

Thereafter, Ajit Pawar had also on last Sunday warned CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis to control their MLAs and said otherwise NCP leaders will start reacting and controlling them would be difficult for him.

To gain political advantage in the upcoming assembly election, Mahayuti government has brought 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' to lure women voters of the state. Thousands of crores rupees are being spent to distribute money and conduct rallies to reach the women voters. Shinde-Fadanvis- Pawar all these three main leaders of Mahayuti are roaming throughout the state and making awareness of the scheme.

Two days back, the State government had also extended the registration date till September 2024. Ajit Pawar had also launched pink colour themes all in his political campaigning, including Jansanman Yatra. He himself also wears a pink jacket during rallies to claim over the Ladki Bahin scheme. Moreover, Ajit Pawar has launched a whatsapp help line number where women can seek help if they need any help to avail the scheme.

Shambhuraj Desai, Excise minister and Shivsena Spokesperson said " The various schemes are being run on the head of the Country and the state. There are Prime Minister gram sadak schemes in the country. Similarly, in Maharashtra Ladki Bahin is being run under the CM's name. So, no one should have an objection to that."

Dhananjay Munde, agricultural Minister and NCP Spokesperson said " When the three parties individually advertised for the schemes they did it from their side. But this issue is related to the Mahayuti government. Therefore, Ladki Bahin scheme will be run in the name of Mukhyamantri only."

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Forest and cultural minister reacted strongly against the MVA saying. Opposition parties are setting fake narrative everyday and twitt to create controversy.

Umesh patil Spokesperson of NPC AP said to media " Ajit Pawar has introduced this scheme while presenting the budget. If Ajitdada wanted to claim over the scheme he would have named it as ' DYCm Ladki Bahin Scheme' but he presented the scheme on the name of CM. I made it clear that the name of the scheme has not been changed on all the government documents and the application has mentioned ' Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Scheme'.