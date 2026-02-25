Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO

Mumbai, Feb 25: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has submitted a complaint at Marine Drive Police Station against M/s VRS Ventures Private Limited, its directors, and others, police officials said on Wednesday.
Linked to earlier accidental death case
According to police, Pawar submitted the complaint on February 25. The complaint pertains to issues connected with an earlier case of accidental death registered at Baramati Taluka Police Station on January 28, 2026, under Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 11/2026, registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
Officials said the accidental death case is currently under detailed investigation by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune.
Complaint forwarded to State CID
Since the subject of the complaint submitted by MLA Rohit Pawar is related to the same incident, the Marine Drive Police have forwarded the complaint to the State CID, Pune, for further inquiry and appropriate action.
