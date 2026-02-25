Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO

Complaint filed by MLA Rohit Pawar at Marine Drive police in the Ajit Pawar plane crash row is forwarded to the State CID for further probe | X - @RRPSpeaks

Mumbai, Feb 25: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has submitted a complaint at Marine Drive Police Station against M/s VRS Ventures Private Limited, its directors, and others, police officials said on Wednesday.

NCP (SP) के विधायक Rohit Pawar और Amol Mitkari मुंबई के Marine Drive Police Station पहुंचे।



दोनों नेताओं ने अजित दादा की मौत मामले में प्लेन कंपनी VSR Aviation के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराने की मांग की।#Mumbai #NCP #politics pic.twitter.com/k2tme85zYs — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) February 25, 2026

अजितदादांच्या विमान अपघाताबाबत योग्य कारवाईची वाट बघत असतानाच काल या अपघातास VSR कंपनीचा निष्काळजीपणा कारणीभूत असल्याचा DGCA चा अहवाल आला. परंतु अद्यापही याबाबत कोणताही FIR दाखल करण्यात आला नसल्याने या अहवालाच्या आधारे आ. अमोल मिटकरी, आ. इद्रिस नाईकवडी आणि आ. संदिप क्षीरसागर… pic.twitter.com/T1W5sJS9ji — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) February 25, 2026

Linked to earlier accidental death case

According to police, Pawar submitted the complaint on February 25. The complaint pertains to issues connected with an earlier case of accidental death registered at Baramati Taluka Police Station on January 28, 2026, under Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 11/2026, registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar says, "If we talk about the investigation, the accident that occurred on 28 January raised doubts in people’s minds. Was it truly an accident, or was the plane deliberately brought down? Was there any criminal conspiracy behind it? I… pic.twitter.com/2qMQDXl15w — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar says, "When it comes to air safety and flight operations, the company is responsible, but the DGCA is also responsible. A person boarding a plane does not depend only on the operator; there is trust that the DGCA has ensured proper… pic.twitter.com/l6ZH00n6Q1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 25, 2026

Officials said the accidental death case is currently under detailed investigation by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune.

Complaint forwarded to State CID

Since the subject of the complaint submitted by MLA Rohit Pawar is related to the same incident, the Marine Drive Police have forwarded the complaint to the State CID, Pune, for further inquiry and appropriate action.

