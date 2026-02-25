 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAjit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar filed a complaint at Marine Drive Police Station against VRS Ventures and its directors, which has now been forwarded to State Crime Investigation Department Pune as it relates to an earlier accidental death case under investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Complaint filed by MLA Rohit Pawar at Marine Drive police in the Ajit Pawar plane crash row is forwarded to the State CID for further probe | X - @RRPSpeaks

Mumbai, Feb 25: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, has submitted a complaint at Marine Drive Police Station against M/s VRS Ventures Private Limited, its directors, and others, police officials said on Wednesday.

Linked to earlier accidental death case

According to police, Pawar submitted the complaint on February 25. The complaint pertains to issues connected with an earlier case of accidental death registered at Baramati Taluka Police Station on January 28, 2026, under Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 11/2026, registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Officials said the accidental death case is currently under detailed investigation by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), Pune.

FPJ Shorts
UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens
UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO
'Jyada Panga Hai To...': Roadies Fame Manmeet Singh Calls Out Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Over Clout-Chasing Accusations
'Jyada Panga Hai To...': Roadies Fame Manmeet Singh Calls Out Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Over Clout-Chasing Accusations
Rooh Afza To Attract 4% VAT In UP As Supreme Court Identifies Summer Drink As Processed Fruit Product
Rooh Afza To Attract 4% VAT In UP As Supreme Court Identifies Summer Drink As Processed Fruit Product

Also Watch:

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: Rohit Pawar Claims VSR Had ‘Powerful Backing’, Urges PM Modi And...
article-image

Complaint forwarded to State CID

Since the subject of the complaint submitted by MLA Rohit Pawar is related to the same incident, the Marine Drive Police have forwarded the complaint to the State CID, Pune, for further inquiry and appropriate action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on