Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Rs 70k crore scam just 2 days after oath-taking

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been given a clean chit in the 70,000 crore irrigation scam. The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has closed its file of inquiry against the NCP leader. Reportedly, the Maharashtra government on Monday closed investigation into 9 of the 20 FIRs registered against Ajit Pawar.
This dramatic turnaround has taken place within 2 days of Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and taking oath as the deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM for the first time.
Allegedly Ajit Pawar, while he was the Water Resources Minister between 1999 and 2009, had approved 38 projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in 2009 by tweaking rules and without clearance of Governing Council of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).
Moreover, even after huge amounts, it appeared that there wasn't any notable rise in irrigated land in the state, with the percentage of irrigation potential increasing by only 0.1 percent in10 years, despite a total spending of Rs 70,000 crore.
Ajit had received a clean chit in 2012 when Prithviraj Chavan was the CM but when Devendra Fadnavis became the Chief Minister in 2014, he restarted the alleged scam.
After the news broke, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the BJP. "Cases closed, corruption charges dropped, shamelessness to be in power exposed," she wrote.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote, "‘Contract Killing’ of democracy has now also become ‘Contract Killing’ of honesty & accountability in Maharashtra. No wonder, the only decision taken in ‘public interest’ by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance."
