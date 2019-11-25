Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Rs 70k crore scam just 2 days after oath-taking

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been given a clean chit in the 70,000 crore irrigation scam. The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has closed its file of inquiry against the NCP leader. Reportedly, the Maharashtra government on Monday closed investigation into 9 of the 20 FIRs registered against Ajit Pawar.

This dramatic turnaround has taken place within 2 days of Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP and taking oath as the deputy CM along with Devendra Fadnavis becoming the CM for the first time.

Allegedly Ajit Pawar, while he was the Water Resources Minister between 1999 and 2009, had approved 38 projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in 2009 by tweaking rules and without clearance of Governing Council of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).