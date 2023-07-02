Maharashtra Politics: How Ajit Pawar Became Deputy To 3 Different Chief Ministers In 4 Years

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM today | FPJ

A dramatic political upheaval unfolded in Maharashtra on Sunday, as the leader of the opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Ajit Pawar, took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. This marked the fourth time Pawar assumed this role in Maharashtra. Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Pawar, along with former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, former speaker Dilip Walse-Patil, former ministers Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde, and NCP MLAs Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, and Anil Patil.

Speculations about this political development were rife throughout the day, as the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP held meetings at their respective leaders' residences. Eventually, it became evident that the NCP had decided to join the government, and Pawar would be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister alongside eight other leaders.

During the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan's Darbar Hall, there was an air of excitement, but NCP leaders refrained from speaking to the media. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were present on the dais. The ceremony commenced with the national and state anthems and concluded with the national anthem.

After the ceremony, Chief Minister Shinde expressed optimism, stating that the government would now have three engines to drive progress. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis commended Pawar's administrative skills and believed his experience would accelerate the state's development.

Pawar deputy CM for third time in four years

Ajit Pawar previously held the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government from November 2019 to June 2022, is widely recognised as a grassroots leader and a capable administrator.

Before that, In November 2019, Ajit Pawar assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister for the briefest period in Maharashtra's political history. The government, led by Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, was sworn in quietly at the Raj Bhawan but lasted only for a mere 80 hours.

His move on Sunday marks the third occasion in last four years when he has taken oath as deputy Chief Minister of the state. He became deputy CM under three different Chief Ministers.